'We could do so much more' - Dolphin research boat is in the pipeline as project continues to document incredible sightings in Sussex

A marine life research project continues to document incredible sightings off the Sussex coast – and it has big plans to do more to ‘protect the extraordinary dolphins’.

The Sussex Dolphin Project was set up in 2018 as an awareness and education project and became a research project in 2019.

The most common spotted species found in Sussex is the bottlenose dolphin which has peak season between May to September. During the summer the project receives multiple sightings a day, especially if a pod is travelling close to the shore but they can disappear in a blink of an eye and be incredibly elusive.

Incredibly, 20 bottlenose dolphins were sighted from Brighton to Newhaven in just one day earlier this month. Spellbinding video footage was posted on the Sussex Dolphin Project's Facebook page.

In the footage, a calf ‘took centre stage’, as the pod stayed in close formation.

"We had another very busy day of sightings on Friday (July 4) with reports sent in from Hove through to Newhaven,” the post read.

"We were able to track the movement of this pod as they headed east across the shoreline thanks to our amazing dolphin community, moving past Hove, Brighton, Ovingdean, and onto Newhaven.”

The Sussex Dolphin Project is the only local organisation monitoring and protecting local dolphins, porpoises, and occasionally, humpback and minke whales too.

Sussex Dolphin Project Team boat research trip in summer 2022

"Currently, whenever we need to head out to sea to monitor dolphins, we must charter a boat by the hour,” a spokesperson for the project said.

"This limits how often and how long we can be on the water, as well as how far out we can go. But just as significantly, it costs us thousands of pounds a year in hire fees.

"That’s money we would much rather spend on staff and equipment, not to mention raising awareness and campaigning to protect the incredible marine life just off our shores. We could do so much more with a research vessel of our own.

"We are looking for donations: People can help by supporting our appeal and donating to our crowdfunder today, as much or as little as they can spare. It all counts.

Another way to support the project is by boarding a sunset cruise along Brighton seafront. This one-hour trip is for anyone aged two and above and is great for families. Photo: Sussex World

"If we can raise £80,000 from the good people and businesses of Sussex, we will finally be able to buy a research boat outright, as well as pay for a year’s harbour fees, plus the essential safety and navigation training for our staff.”

The project – which is also seeking more volunteers to help its cause – is ‘seeing more dolphins, porpoises and whales than ever before’.

"That means we need to be there to monitor and protect them,” the spokesperson added.

"Every month that goes by without a boat of our own, we spend more of our hard-earned cash on charter fees. And limits our potential to do the vital research and monitoring that will enable us to understand and protect our marine mammals.

“Above all, the growing climate and nature emergency is making us all aware that we need to step up and protect local species – now. With a boat of our own, we could do so much more, at a time when nature needs us most.”

If you would like to donate, visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/dolphin-research-boat-sdp

Another way to support the project is by boarding a sunset cruise along Brighton seafront. This one-hour trip is for anyone aged two and above and is great for families.

This is a great opportunity to learn all about Sussex dolphins and the work that Sussex Dolphin Project is doing in the local marine environment and the wider community.

“While sightings of dolphins this close to shore are not guaranteed, our volunteers will be on the lookout for any marine mammal sightings,” the project team said.

"There will be time to view the seabirds and listen to underwater sounds, before taking in a unique view of Brighton’s seafront as the sun sets (weather permitting!) behind the West Pier and i360.”

All profits directly fund the research and community work of the Sussex Dolphin Project.

Donating money isn’t the only way you can help the project.

If you spot dolphins or any cetaceans in Sussex waters, you are encouraged to submit your sighting using an online form.

The project team said: “Huge thanks to everyone who submitted sightings reports. Spending five minutes adding data to our form is a massive help to our research, allowing us to better understand and ultimately build protection for these magnificent cetaceans.

"This easy-to-use form enables us to capture all the vital data we need in a matter of minutes.”

The volunteers use sightings data to:

– Identify cetaceans that regularly visit the Eastern English Channel.

– Understand populations and behaviour to identify vital habitats.

– Collaborate with other research institutes and NGOs to provide evidence for the need for protection.

To report a sighting, visit https://sussexdolphinproject.org/report-a-dolphin-sighting/