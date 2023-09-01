A sensory adventure for the whole family is coming to Wakehurst, Kew’s wild botanic garden, for the October half term.

Fans of Michael Rosen’s We’re Going on a Bear Hunt can visit the attraction in Ardingly from Saturday, October 14, to Sunday, October 29.

The main trail (with entry) costs £16.50 for adults, £8.25 for young people (17-25 years), and is free for members and children (0-16 years). Tickets are on sale now at www.kew.org/wakehurst.

A Wakehurst spokesperson said: “The original picture book, written by Michael Rosen, illustrated by Helen Oxenbury and published by Walker Books was made even more popular by Lupus Films’ adaptation of the story into an award-winning TV Special, which is shown on Channel 4 every year.

“This brand-new trail invites families to follow in the footsteps of the characters in the tale, traversing through captivating installations evoking each natural obstacle from the story. On a sensory adventure for the whole family, children can roam through swishy swashy grass, conquer thick oozy mud, brave a swirling whirling snowstorm, and so much more, all in search of the mysterious bear. Celebrating the wondrous colours and textures of the natural world, the trail takes place in a truly unique setting, with British birches in Bethlehem Wood transformed into a tapestry of yellow and gold, to towering Wollemi pines in Coates Wood.”

At the end of the adventure, families can enter Wild Wood, which is filled with woven sculptures.

Wakehurst’s wild landscape is set to change colours over autumn too and children can enjoy crunching through the leaves.

There is a Tracker Trail mission that forms part of Wakehurst’s ongoing family programme, Nature Heroes, where young adventurers can take part in a quest each school holiday and half-term and get a themed badge.

This October children can earn a We’re Going on a Bear Hunt badge for their superhero cape.

Programmes Manager, Eva Owen said: “We’re delighted to be bringing this heart-warming family tale to life at Wakehurst for half-term. We’re Going on a Bear Hunt resonates across generations forming the perfect opportunity to bring loved ones together this autumn.”