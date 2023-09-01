Burgess Hill schoolboys complete overnight ‘survival challenge’ to raise £675 for charity

Oakley Connor and Sammy Langley, who are both nine, walked six miles along a coastal path in Suffolk while carrying everything they needed to survive for 24 hours.

The boys, who attend Sheddingdean Community Primary School, then had to camp overnight on a beach from Sunday to Monday, August 27-28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They also challenged themselves to scavenge for firewood and cook their own food during the expedition.

Oakley Connor (left) and Sammy Langley from Burgess Hill on their wilderness challenge

“The worst bit was probably trying to get to sleep,” said Oakley, adding that it was particularly tough hiking through some of the woodland areas on the path.

Sammy said: “It was quite noisy and very crammed, I’d say – not much space but we all fit.”

The boys also said they looked out of the tent with a torch during the night and saw several bats flying around. They said they enjoyed seeing all the wildlife on the walk and, at one point, they think they heard a peacock but could not see it anywhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sammy and Oakley said they were not alone for the trip because Oakley’s nana, who is a seasoned hiker and a girl guide leader, led the expedition. Oakley’s mum Emma said: “She thought that they did a very good job and she gave them lots of challenges on the way, like litter picking and map reading.” Emma said Oakley’s father then did the overnight monitoring.

Oakley Connor (right) and Sammy Langley from Burgess Hill on their wilderness challenge

Sammy said the weather was mostly sunny or grey skies with only a bit of rain during the day but Oakley said that it started raining at night.

Emma explained that the boys are now planning to visit the residents of the Blind Veterans UK home in Worthing in autumn to deliver homemade cakes and tell the residents about their adventure.

The pair, who have been best friends since the start of primary school, have been raising funds for charities for several years now. They raised £1,500 for Burgess Hill food bank in 2021 by playing the drums for 12 hours straight with a group of friends. In 2022 they raised £1,000 for the charity Choose Love by living in a car boot for a day. With their latest challenge, the friends smashed their £500 target and people can still support them at www.justgiving.com/page/oakleyandsammy-1679431307515.

Oakley Connor (left) and Sammy Langley from Burgess Hill on their wilderness challenge

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next, they are considering doing a mud run or a swimming challenge to raise money for the Salvation Army.

When asked why they started raising money for charity Sammy said: “We just think it’s a good thing to do and it makes us feel good.”

Emma added: “I’m very proud of them and so is Sammy’s parents. They genuinely come up with the ideas themselves and we just facilitate them and I think it’s a very noble thing they're doing.”