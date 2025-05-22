If you looking for a park to walk in, which has ‘fragrant blooms’ and ‘fresh woodland air’ – look no further than this beauty spot in West Sussex.

New research by Perfume Essence has revealed the most aromatic National Trust parks across England, for those seeking a ‘restorative spring walk’ this bank holiday weekend.

The experts analysed thousands of TripAdvisor reviews for 50 of the most visited National Trust parks. They ranked them by the percentage of positive reviews (four stars and up) that specifically mentioned scent, from ‘fragrant blooms’ to ‘fresh woodland air’.

Nymans – a National Trust garden in Handcross – ranked fifth nationally, with visitors regularly praising its fragrant surroundings. There were a total of 1,181 total positive reviews with 2.12 per cent of those mentioning scent.

Hetan Soni, fragrance expert and founder of Perfume Essence, said: “Fragrance plays a huge role in how we experience nature. Just like with perfume, certain scents can trigger calm, nostalgia, and even improve our mood. It’s no surprise visitors are moved to comment on the scent of these parks, as our sense of smell is powerfully tied to memory and emotion.”

Nymans is described by the National Trust as a ‘garden lovers' home for all seasons’, with an ‘extensive yet intimate garden’ set around a romantic house and ruins.

The website adds: “The comfortable, yet elegant, house reflects the personalities and stories of the talented Messel family.

"In spring see blossom, bulbs and a stunning collection of subtly fragranced magnolias. The Rose Garden, inspired by Maud Messel’s 1920s design, is scented by hints of old-fashioned roses. (Please note the Rose Garden is undergoing extensive restoration during 2025 / 2026).

"Dramatic shows of vibrant native tree colour in autumn precede winter’s structural form, with pockets of perfumed daphne throughout the garden. Discover hidden corners through stone archways, walk along tree-lined avenues while surrounded by the lush countryside of the Sussex Weald.

"The adjoining woodland, with lake and bird hides, has plenty of opportunities to spot wildlife.”

Also featuring in the top ten list was: Mottisfont in Hampshire; Sissinghurst Castle Garden in Kent; Wallington Hall in Northumberland; Anglesey Abbey in Cambridgeshire; Dunham Massey in Manchester; Cliveden in Buckinghamshire; Winkworth Arboretum in Surrey; Hanbury Hall in Worcestershire and Killerton in Devon.

A study suggests that spending time in a fragrant garden ‘might do more than lift your spirits’.

A spokesperson for Perfume Essence said: “It could boost your health, too. A study from the University of Kent’s Durrell Institute of Conservation and Ecology found that nature’s scents can lower stress and enhance mental wellbeing.

“And according to Professor Kathy Willis of the University of Oxford, the scent of certain trees can even support the immune system.”

Professor Willis added: “When you breathe in a plant scent, those molecules are volatile organic compounds that pass across your lung membrane into your blood.”

Particularly from the Cupressaceae and cedar families, the professor said this ‘not only reduces their adrenaline hormone’, but also ‘elevates the natural killer cells in their blood’.

She continued: “And the natural killer cells are the things that attack cancers or viruses.

“If you can’t make it to a National Trust site, try planting fragrance-rich blooms like lavender, jasmine, or roses in your own garden to enjoy similar benefits at home.”