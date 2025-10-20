West Sussex farmer claims international film award for nature restoration project

A Climping farmer’s pioneering nature restoration project has earned international acclaim.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Baird, who owns land at Climping Beach, was invited to the 51st EKOFILM International Film Festival in Brno Czech Republic because of the film he worked on about the Stroodelande project – which was shortlisted for an award.

James, of Home Farm, Climping, attended with his wife Karen and sister Alison. They made the stop to Czechia, whilst en route to Ukraine to donate three cars worth of hospital equipment, for combat medics to assist amputees. James became a host to Ukrainian refugees after the Russian invasion in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The farmer said he was ‘delighted to win’ the award in the ‘At the Edge of Change’ category, for the Stroodelande documentary – A Vision for Nature Restoration, directed by Graham Higgins. It was described as a ‘poetic yet realistic portrayal of a man rediscovering his relationship with the land’.

Climping farmer James Baird attended the 51st EKOFILM International Film Festival in Brno Czech Republic with his wife, Karen, and sister, Alison. (Photo contributed)

“We attended the film screening and afterwards during Q&A there was a bold discussion about climate change and the impact on coastal communities,” James said.

"Adaptation to change was a central theme. The audience was impressed that we had a clear strategy and vision for the Stroodelande biodiversity project.

“There were also strong community elements – in particular the desire to preserve houses for as long as possible and the connections between Climping and Ukraine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I explained how birds from Climping migrate through the Czech Republic and Ukraine so we are all connected.

James, Karen and Alison made the stop to Czechia, whilst en route to Ukraine to donate three cars worth of hospital equipment, for combat medics to assist amputees. James became a host to Ukrainian refugees after the Russian invasion in 2021. (Photo contributed)

“At Stroodelande, where the farmland meets the sea, we are dedicated to supporting nature, wildlife, and coastal biodiversity. Our focus is on creating space for habitats to flourish while carefully managing the land through sustainable farming and responsible stewardship.

"It's an emerging project that has captured community support.”

The 51st edition of the EKOFILM International Film Festival was held from October 16 to 19 in Brno. The judges recognized outstanding works across three categories and awarded the main Grand Prix – the Prize of the Minister of the Environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Festival President Ladislav Miko said: “This year’s EKOFILM brought strong competition, and the winning films undoubtedly represent the very best of contemporary environmental cinematography. They shed light on crucial ecological issues, inspire action and a shift in our relationship with the environment – and truly speak to the heart.”

The 51st edition of the EKOFILM International Film Festival was held from October 16 to 19 in Brno. The judges recognized outstanding works across three categories and awarded the main Grand Prix – the Prize of the Minister of the Environment. (Photo contributed)

James recently officially lodged plans to relocate the car park, café and toilets at Climping Beach. A planning application (CM/34/25/PL) has been submitted to Arun District Council for land south east of St Marys C of E Primary School in Crookthorn Lane.

A new facility at the site will be the gateway to the Stroodelande biodiversity project. This project has a focus on ‘creating space for habitats to flourish’, while ‘carefully managing the land’ through sustainable farming and responsible stewardship. Supporting Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) is at the heart of what it does – ‘ensuring that nature thrives alongside our working landscape’.

The Stroodelande project website reads: “Where a Sussex farm meets the sea. Integrating nature within the farmed landscape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Stroodelande – a windswept, ever-changing landscape shaped by nature and history. Rooted in Old English, it suggests scattered or reclaimed land both untamed and purposeful where resilience and ingenuity thrive. It embodies the balance between the wild and the crafted, a place shaped by time and human effort.

"At Stroodelande, where farmland meets the sea, we are dedicated to supporting nature, wildlife, and coastal biodiversity. Our focus is on creating space for habitats to flourish while carefully managing the land through sustainable farming and responsible stewardship. Supporting Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) is at the heart of what we do, ensuring that nature thrives alongside our working landscape.

"We offer ways for people to connect with the land through camping, glamping, and holiday lets, allowing guests to experience the richness of the natural world around them. Every part of our approach from the way we farm to how we share this place is rooted in a deep respect for the environment, fostering a future where wildlife and people coexist in balance.”

Baird Farming Partnership’s planning application will be decided by November 27, with application comments permitted until November 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James explained: “The car parks and visitor facilities at Climping Beach have long been a popular destination for tourists and locals, in fact their use evolved with the advent of the motorcar in the 1920s when people began to enjoy runs out to the seaside.

"Climping Beach has been subjected to significant change since the Environment Agency took the decision to adopt alternative management of the shoreline, this caused the car parks to shrink as coastal erosion took hold rendering them unusable.

"Visitors and locals still enjoy walking their dogs and, at times, The Street becomes very congested and the problem is exacerbated with seasonal parking restrictions on the highway.”

On May 18, 2023, the landowners held a public consultation event to ‘gather thoughts and opinions’ of the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James said the feedback was taken on-board, adding: “W began to develop our plans to provide an alternative facility in an appropriate location.

"Some of the land at Climping is subject to a National Trust restrictive covenant meaning consultation and gaining their prior approval to siting and appearance was central to the relocation planning. The building and carpark layout have been carefully designed to sit well within the landscape helped with input from the trust.”

Mr Baird said it is intended that the new car park will ‘help to ease congestion’ around St Mary's school on Crookthorne Lane, which lies immediately next to the South Coast cycle route.