What a photo! This elusive yet iconic bird has been spotted at a nature reserve near a West Sussex village

Bill Thornton from Warnham submitted a picture to this newspaper, which was taken on Friday, August 2, that shows the iconic, yet often hard-to-find kingfisher.

According to Charlotte Owen at the Sussex Wildlife Trust , the kingfisher is ‘the ultimate angler’ with ‘lightning reflexes and deadly accuracy’.

She said: “The ideal fishing perch is one or two metres above the water, with a clear view of any unsuspecting sticklebacks below. With a target in sight, the sparrow-sized bird plunges from its perch in a split second, crossing the divide between air and water at up to 25 mph.”