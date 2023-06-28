​​Worthing Borough Council has partnered with national charity Trees for Streets to make it easier for residents to sponsor new tree planting in their local streets and parks.

During last year’s successful Big Listen campaign, residents strongly highlighted the desire to see an increase in street and urban tree planting to help tackle the ongoing effects of climate change.

The new scheme, which launches today, enables business and individual sponsorship or community crowdfunding of new trees to bring more greenery to residential streets or any of Worthing’s beautiful green spaces.

Trees for Streets work with multiple local authorities who have prioritised urban and suburban trees planting, meaning residents have a direct say in the location of new trees and enjoy the benefits that street trees bring. It is hoped this will also connect communities, giving people a sense of civic pride and ownership over their immediate areas.

Homefield Park in Worthing. Picture: Worthing Borough Council

The council has pledged to create the ‘greenest town on the south coast’ and in doing so develop ‘green corridors and projects which support nature and wildlife’ to help tackle climate change and support the environment, wildlife and public health.

This dedicated street tree scheme seeks to increase the tree canopy in Worthing over a three year period and the project is part of a wider system of ecological and environmental action being taken by the council and its partners throughout the borough.

In addition to supporting wildlife, urban trees help towns and communities by creating cooler areas during heatwaves, producing oxygen and removing carbon dioxide and other pollutants from the air and by soaking up excess water during periods of heavy rain.

Residents can select where they would like their tree to be planted and, after the site has been surveyed and approved by the council’s tree specialists, an appropriate species of tree will be selected. Once a sponsorship donation has been made, the council will then plant a five to seven-year-old ‘instant impact’ tree during the planting season which runs between November and April when the trees need cooler, wetter weather to help them establish.

Businesses seeking to sponsor a tree, but without the necessary means to water it, will be encouraged to donate their tree to a community without the means to crowdfund their own or to plant a celebration tree in a neighbouring park.

Vicki Wells, Worthing’s cabinet member for the environment, said: “We have listened to residents concerned about the impact of the ecological crisis on the built environment and have worked hard to deliver a scheme that helps them take direct action to address this.

“This scheme is an exciting opportunity for the council to partner with our community in transforming Worthing’s streets into leafy green spaces that support nature and human well being alike.

“Through this partnership, local people have a chance to foster a part of nature and help support a greener future for Worthing. I’m looking forward to hearing stories of collaboration between neighbours, communities and businesses and to see the first trees begin to be planted.”