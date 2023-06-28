A fire at an industrial building in Worthing sparked a large emergency response this morning (Wednesday, June 28).

Tarring Road was closed around 5am after reports of a fire at Washing 2 Go – a launderette business in New Broadway.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “This morning at 5.08am we were called to a fire at an industrial building in New Broadway, Worthing.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised two fire engines from Worthing, one from Lancing, and one from Burgess Hill to the scene.

Tarring Road was closed around 5am after reports of a fire a Worthing industrial unit. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“Upon arrival the crews found smoke issuing from the building. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using two high pressure hose reels.”

The fire service said its last crew left the scene at 6.30am.

The fire happened at Washing 2 Go – a launderette business in New Broadway. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Joint Fire Control mobilised two fire engines from Worthing, one from Lancing, and one from Burgess Hill to the scene. Photo: Eddie Mitchell