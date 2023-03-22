Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Soccer AM set to be axed at the end of the season
2 minutes ago Major incident at Leith Docks in Scotland as ship tips toward dock
34 minutes ago Watch live as Boris Johnson faces MPs at Privileges Committee
2 hours ago Major price hike of Galaxy chocolate bars leaves customers furious
2 hours ago Tributes paid to 15-year-old girl who died after being hit by a bus
3 hours ago Heinz and Absolut Vodka announce new pasta sauce product

Worthing seal sighting: Heartwarming video footage shows moment mammal makes its way into the sea

Heartwarming video footage has emerged of the moment a seal, which washed up on the beach at Worthing, made its way back into the sea.

By Sam Morton
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 12:45 GMT

Jeff House, coastal warden at Worthing Coastal Office, revealed that a seal became stranded after washing up on the beach, opposite the Premier Inn on Tuesday morning (March 21).

He said: “I attended the beach this morning as a result of several calls from members of the public concerned at the sight of a young seal pup laying on Worthing beach opposite Thorn Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"In attendance, I spoke to one of the informants, a local authority worker. They pointed me towards the motionless animal on the shingle.

Most Popular
A seal became stranded after washing up on Worthing beach. Photo: Worthing Coastal Office
A seal became stranded after washing up on Worthing beach. Photo: Worthing Coastal Office
A seal became stranded after washing up on Worthing beach. Photo: Worthing Coastal Office

"Members of the public were starting to gather around the animal and were asked to move back to give it some space and reduce the anxiety people can bring to seals.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jeff was called to the scene by Jamie Peacock, who lives on the seafront. He saw people on the beach from his ‘so I went to investigate’.

He said a council worker called local animal rescue service, Wadars, and was waiting for them whilst protecting the seal from people walking their dogs.

"In the end there were three of us telling people to put leads on their dogs and keeping an eye on the seal pup,” Jamie said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Jamie said Jeff ‘came straight away’ and, with the help of Wadars, assessed the seal pup, ‘who looked OK just really tired’. Photo: Jamie Peacock
Jamie said Jeff ‘came straight away’ and, with the help of Wadars, assessed the seal pup, ‘who looked OK just really tired’. Photo: Jamie Peacock
Jamie said Jeff ‘came straight away’ and, with the help of Wadars, assessed the seal pup, ‘who looked OK just really tired’. Photo: Jamie Peacock

Jamie said Jeff ‘came straight away’ and, with the help of Wadars, assessed the seal pup, ‘who looked OK just really tired’. Jeff confirmed he completed a survey of the animal which ‘looked in good health but appeared tired’.

Jamie added: “They wanted to move him as the tide was coming in so moved him a few yards up the beach. The seal seemed fine and as the tide came up further the seal was happy to run in. So lovely to see him back where he belongs, let's hope he finds his mum soon.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jeff said: "We wish to thank everyone involved, but ask people to remember the following points when dealing with wild animals.”

This comes after Arun District Council warned people to stay away from seals following multiple sightings.

Jeff confirmed he completed a survey of the animal which ‘looked in good health but appeared tired’. Photo: Worthing Coastal Office
Jeff confirmed he completed a survey of the animal which ‘looked in good health but appeared tired’. Photo: Worthing Coastal Office
Jeff confirmed he completed a survey of the animal which ‘looked in good health but appeared tired’. Photo: Worthing Coastal Office

According to the Animal Ocean website, please consider the following when dealing with stranded or beached seals:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Do:

- Contact the WADAR, RSPCA or other local animal welfare organisations;

- Report what you observe from a distance - important information to relay is location, any behaviour the seal is displaying and what its physical condition is;

- Keep others away from the seal if possible – explaining that someone is on the way to assist often helps with this;

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- Keep any dogs away from the seal

What not to do:

- Do not approach the seal unnecessarily;

- Do not touch the seal;

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- Do not try to feed the seal;

- Do not try get the seal to go back into the water.

How do I know a seal needs assistance?

If the seal is not displaying any behaviour as indicated below, it must not be interfered with – in other words if it’s not clearly injured or dying, please do not disturb it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Signs that a seal may need assistance:

- The seal is entangled in some manner by plastic, fishing line, rope or other debris;

- The seal is severely emaciated (very thin);

- The seal has a serious injury or is discharging fluids

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Worthing seal sighting sparks new warning amid Avian Flu fears: Everything you n...
Premier Inn