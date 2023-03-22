Heartwarming video footage has emerged of the moment a seal, which washed up on the beach at Worthing, made its way back into the sea.

Jeff House, coastal warden at Worthing Coastal Office, revealed that a seal became stranded after washing up on the beach, opposite the Premier Inn on Tuesday morning (March 21).

He said: “I attended the beach this morning as a result of several calls from members of the public concerned at the sight of a young seal pup laying on Worthing beach opposite Thorn Road.

"In attendance, I spoke to one of the informants, a local authority worker. They pointed me towards the motionless animal on the shingle.

A seal became stranded after washing up on Worthing beach. Photo: Worthing Coastal Office

"Members of the public were starting to gather around the animal and were asked to move back to give it some space and reduce the anxiety people can bring to seals.”

Jeff was called to the scene by Jamie Peacock, who lives on the seafront. He saw people on the beach from his ‘so I went to investigate’.

He said a council worker called local animal rescue service, Wadars, and was waiting for them whilst protecting the seal from people walking their dogs.

"In the end there were three of us telling people to put leads on their dogs and keeping an eye on the seal pup,” Jamie said.

Jamie said Jeff ‘came straight away’ and, with the help of Wadars, assessed the seal pup, ‘who looked OK just really tired’. Photo: Jamie Peacock

Jamie said Jeff ‘came straight away’ and, with the help of Wadars, assessed the seal pup, ‘who looked OK just really tired’. Jeff confirmed he completed a survey of the animal which ‘looked in good health but appeared tired’.

Jamie added: “They wanted to move him as the tide was coming in so moved him a few yards up the beach. The seal seemed fine and as the tide came up further the seal was happy to run in. So lovely to see him back where he belongs, let's hope he finds his mum soon.”

Jeff said: "We wish to thank everyone involved, but ask people to remember the following points when dealing with wild animals.”

This comes after Arun District Council warned people to stay away from seals following multiple sightings.

Jeff confirmed he completed a survey of the animal which ‘looked in good health but appeared tired’. Photo: Worthing Coastal Office

According to the Animal Ocean website, please consider the following when dealing with stranded or beached seals:

Do:

- Contact the WADAR, RSPCA or other local animal welfare organisations;

- Report what you observe from a distance - important information to relay is location, any behaviour the seal is displaying and what its physical condition is;

- Keep others away from the seal if possible – explaining that someone is on the way to assist often helps with this;

- Keep any dogs away from the seal

What not to do:

- Do not approach the seal unnecessarily;

- Do not touch the seal;

- Do not try to feed the seal;

- Do not try get the seal to go back into the water.

How do I know a seal needs assistance?

If the seal is not displaying any behaviour as indicated below, it must not be interfered with – in other words if it’s not clearly injured or dying, please do not disturb it.

Signs that a seal may need assistance:

- The seal is entangled in some manner by plastic, fishing line, rope or other debris;

- The seal is severely emaciated (very thin);

- The seal has a serious injury or is discharging fluids

