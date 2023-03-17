Visitors to beaches in West Sussex have been asked to leave ‘moulting’ seals alone.

Arun District Council revealed yesterday (Thursday, March 16) that a seal has been ‘seen on our beaches’ over recent days.

"He's an elderly fellow and is moulting at the moment which leaves him tired and a little vulnerable,” a spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A vet has been out to check him and he is well, just weary, hence he is on the beach relaxing in the sun, conserving energy.

"Please don't get close to the seal, or let your dogs near him. He is a large muscular animal with a powerful jaw and if spooked he could snap out in fear when trying to escape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The best thing you can do is leave him to rest on the beach.”

On Friday afternoon, the council reported another seal – and reiterated its public warning.

A social media statement read: “Yesterday we shared a picture of a male seal who needed peace to shed his coat. Today we have this lovely female just resting up on the beach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The seals 'like to rest on the beach' but 'soon become distressed by people and dogs'. Photo: Arun District Council

"We will likely see more seals over the next few weeks as they come ashore to rest. They do not need to be shooed back into the sea, they don’t need a blanket or visitors either.

"Please leave them alone. They like to rest on the beach but soon become distressed by people and dogs. Please respect these beautiful animals and their habitat.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you read?: Littlehampton Town Mayor leaves Conservative Party for Liberal Democrats ahead of elections

An elderly, moulting seal was found on an Arun beach on Thursday (March 16). Photo: Arun District Council

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad