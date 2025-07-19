Epic cycle trek exploring Roman roads from Roman Chichester

Taking Roman Chichester as their inspiration, Justin Bulpett and Malcolm Meaby are planning a remarkable odyssey, pedal-cycling more than 1,000 miles in 11 days this July and August.

Their Roman Roads journey will raise funds for the charities espoused by Justin’s mother Clare Apel as the chairman of Chichester District Council. The Pallant House Gallery Community Programme and Stonepillow will be the beneficiaries of their trek.

You can support them at https://www.justgiving.com/page/romanroadscyclechallenge

Their route, leaving from Fishbourne Roman Palace on July 31 at about 8.30am, will include a circuit of England, shadowing parts of the Fosse Way, Watling Street, The Stanegate, Dere Street, Ermine Street and, finally, Stane Street to return to Chichester Noviomagus. Across more than a thousand miles of pedalling, they will pass through Roman settlements including Bath, High Cross (the centre of Roman Britain), Lancaster, Carlisle, South Shields, York, Lincoln and London.

Justin, a teacher at Felpham Community College, and Malcolm, headteacher at Stedham primary school, will be drawing strength from a previous, similar exploit they shared. As Justin recalls: “In 2018 when Martyn Bell was Mayor of Chichester my mother was on his charity committee and she said she would like someone to cycle from John O'Groats to Chichester. I thought ‘Good luck with that one!’ but it kind of stuck in my mind and I thought it would be a good thing to do. Malcolm decided to join me, and that's what we did, ten days and 795 miles.

Justin Bulpett and Malcolm Meaby on the open road

“And then Clare was fund-raising again, and I can remember thinking I didn't want to do the same thing again. John O'Groats to Chichester was one of the best things I've ever done and you just can't recapture that. I was driving up to university to see my daughter and driving along this straight road and I remember thinking this looks like a Roman road. And then I just thought especially with Chichester being such a key hub in Roman times that it would be great to try to do the Roman roads, to shadow those Roman roads. And so we came up with a circuit that is just over 1,000 miles.”

Malcolm added: “We looked at the key Roman towns through which we are going and we looked at the key Roman roads and we wanted to go right up to Hadrian's Wall and going from sea to sea, and then coming back we are following Roman roads to London.”

As for training, Justin said: “In 2018 we didn't really know what we were letting ourselves in for but this time we have taken the training more seriously. Because of our jobs Malcolm and I can't always meet during the week but we do try and get in a couple of training sessions and I always try to find as many hills as possible! And then over the weekend Malcolm and I tend to do a ride of about 40 to 70 miles.”

As Malcolm says, it's not about speed, and the chances are during their trek they will spend around ten hours a day in the saddle: “But in training it's quite hard because you can't replicate what we're actually going to be doing but last time we found that the momentum and the desire just took us there. Also last time we were fairly light-hearted about the whole thing and that made it pleasurable.”

For Malcolm added significance comes from the fact that he has fairly recently finished treatment for cancer of the throat and been given the all-clear: “I had the diagnosis and I said to Justin that I really wanted to keep this as our goal and that it would help me through my treatment. And then as soon as my treatment was over it was going to be a case of getting fit again so that we could make this happen.”

Funds raised will be split between Stonepillow and The Pallant House Gallery Community Programme.

The Pallant House Gallery Community Programme provides more than 200 people, who have a range of support needs, with meaningful, long-term opportunities to be creative. Based in the Gallery, it’s an award-winning programme offering a variety of inspiring opportunities to engage with the Gallery’s art and studio facilities in a supportive and welcoming environment.

Stonepillow support and empower homeless and vulnerable people to achieve sustainable independence and wellbeing.

As Justin says: “It is a charity that has long being close to my heart. It is not just the fact that they offer some shelter but that they get people back on their feet and give them sustainable independence. Malcolm and I are very fortunate that we have got a lifestyle and jobs that give us a sense of security, and it is good to remember people that don't have that or perhaps people that did have that but have lost it through whatever the circumstances.”

Justin and Malcolm have been generously supported by The Guilty Cyclist in Crane Street.

They anticipate they will average around 12mph.

“We will also be doing a blog roguesoftheromanroads.blog and using social media with, we hope, little videos from each day.”