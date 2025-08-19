Epic Roman-inspired cycle trek around the country successfully completed

Taking Roman Chichester as their inspiration, Justin Bulpett and Malcolm Meaby have completed a remarkable cycle odyssey, pedal-cycling 950 miles in 11 days.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their Roman Roads journey has so far raised more than £7,000 for the charities espoused by Justin’s mother Clare Apel as the chairman of Chichester District Council. The Pallant House Gallery Community Programme and Stonepillow are the beneficiaries, and you can still donate at https://www.justgiving.com/page/romanroadscyclechallenge.

Setting out from Fishbourne Roman Palace, Justin and Malcolm made a circuit of England, shadowing parts of the Fosse Way, Watling Street, The Stanegate, Dere Street, Ermine Street and, finally, Stane Street before returning to Chichester Noviomagus. Along the way they passed through Roman settlements including Bath, High Cross (the centre of Roman Britain), Lancaster, Carlisle, South Shields, York, Lincoln and London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Justin, a teacher at Felpham Community College, and Malcolm, headteacher at Stedham primary school, drew strength from a previous, similar adventure they shared, a few years ago cycling from John O'Groats to Chichester in ten days covering 795 miles – figures they beat this time round.

Malcolm said: “It was a real challenge and it was exhausting, longer than we've ever gone before. In training we would do up to 60 to 70 miles but we've never done more than 100 miles over consecutive days before.”

Group celebration at the end - pic by Allan Hutchings | Allan Hutchings

The approach to Bath was tough and then the second day was hilly again: “But it was really enjoyable. Spending time with Justin is great. He was amazing. He was blogging, blogging blogging at the end of each day, and (former Mayor of Chichester) Martyn Bell was a crucial member of the support team. Originally he was going to be with us for three nights and four days but we managed to work it so that he could stay pretty much the whole way to support us, and I think he enjoyed it just as much as we did. And he is such a reassuring and lovely guy. When we got to the Premier Inn at the end of each day, Martyn was there to greet us.”

Justin added: “Like Malcolm, I would say physically it's the hardest thing I've ever done. Before we got to Telford I ran out of fluid and my phone was dying, and I remember I just felt indifferent. I just felt emptiness. I remember thinking that I would come across a garage and be able to fuel up but when I came across the garage, it was closed and I just found that crushing. I remember standing by a farmer’s gates and then just feeling indifference... and then I started to remember just how much people were depending on me to do this and so I found the strength.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Malcolm added: “There were times where we both had really quite dark times but fortunately we had those moments at different times and we managed to pull each other through.

“I was trying to work out why I do these things! That's the thing about why climb that mountain. Because it's there. And there's a little bit of that in me, that you always want to do something to challenge yourself. It's good for the soul. And it's good to have those dark moments and then to get through them and to realise that you have that resilience.”

Justin, Martyn Bell and Malcolm at the finishing line - pic by Allan Hutchings | Allan Hutchings

Justin agrees: “So much of life you are living in a grey zone so it's really good to just push yourself beyond that every now and again. I'm glad that I've got that resilience within me. I remember feeling incredible tiredness. From South Shields on there was like a deep-seated weariness but each time you overcome that you're pleased with yourself that you have.”

Funds raised will be split between Stonepillow and The Pallant House Gallery Community Programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Pallant House Gallery Community Programme provides more than 200 people, who have a range of support needs, with meaningful, long-term opportunities to be creative. Based in the Gallery, it’s an award-winning programme offering a variety of inspiring opportunities to engage with the Gallery’s art and studio facilities in a supportive and welcoming environment.

Stonepillow support and empower homeless and vulnerable people to achieve sustainable independence and wellbeing.