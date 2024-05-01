EV test drive vehicles announced for Horsham's first electric vehicle event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event will take place at the Council’s Parkside offices in Chart Way, Horsham RH12 1RL on Friday 24 May from 9am to 2pm.

To gain entry to this free event register here:

Additional confirmed EV vehicles at the event include Ford, Lexus, Mazda, Toyota and Volkswagen, as well as the London Electric Vehicle Company with their all-electric black cab fleet and a selection of private hire and chauffeur suitable vehicles from a range of local dealerships.

Other exhibitors and presenters include:

Energy Saving Trust – a trusted expert on energy efficiency and carbon emissions on our roads, who will be on hand to deliver a myth busting interactive session on low carbon travel to include statistics on EV vehicle sales, alternative fuels, EV driving distances, installing charge points and the grants available to help with charge point installations.

Connected Kerb - one of the UK’s leading providers of EV charge points, giving advice on provision of EV charge points and focussing on the new network that is being installed across West Sussex.

The event will showcase a broad range of EVs with the opportunity to get behind the wheel and go for a test drive. Experts will be on hand to give presentations and answer questions on all aspects of electric motoring; environmental performance, operation costs, charging infrastructures and more.

Horsham District Council Cabinet Member for Climate Action and Nature Recovery Cllr Colette Blackburn said:

“I’m really excited by the wealth of expertise coming along to our District’s first EV event.

“It will be a great opportunity for us to showcase not just the Council’s net zero agenda, but also a range of practical solutions for local businesses and residents to either help them start or continue their transition to more carbon efficient travel.

“Come along and learn more about electric vehicle eco systems, talk to experts, take a test drive and meet suppliers of charging infrastructures.

“Be part of our ambitious plans to be a carbon neutral district by 2050 – it’s not that far away.”

The Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment, Recycling and Waste Cllr Jay Mercer added:

“District-wide we are all making great progress towards our carbon net zero goals, but they will only be achieved if we reduce our dependence on fossil fuels on our roads.

“I am particularly pleased that we have a broad selection of electric taxis and private hire vehicles and businesses coming along, who can share their experiences of switching to all-electric fleets. There are many benefits to running an electric fleet both in terms of lower running costs and helping the environment.

“Discover Electric is set to be a really engaging and informative event.”

The Council is working in partnership with leading UK charging infrastructure company Connected Kerb, event organisers Let’s Experience Electric, energy efficiency specialists Energy Saving Trust, West Sussex County Council and Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs DEFRA. The event is being funded by as part of DEFRA’s Air Quality Grant.

For more details please visit: https://www.horsham.gov.uk/discover-electric

If you wish to exhibit at the event please email: [email protected]