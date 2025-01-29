Fairport Convention play Worthing as they mark their 58th year in the business

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fairport Convention play Worthing’s Connaught Theatre on February 9 and Southampton’s Turner Sims on February 27 as they mark their 58th year.

As multi-instrumentalist Chris Leslie says, the 60th anniversary is looming – and the band is in a good place to reach it.

“The band is very healthy at the moment especially physically which obviously is a consideration when you become a maturing band! But I think we're in a good place. The most important thing, besides good health, is that we are still very, very keen to play music as a band, and as the years go by we get more excited about being together on the road and playing together again.

“And obviously the great thing is if you are a band that's been together 58 years then you've got a huge back catalogue that you can revisit. The back catalogue is enormous but I think the other thing that I brought when I joined the band was that my vocal range was similar to Dave Swarbrick’s so his songs became part of the repertoire again. But I think another strength that the band has always had is that it always has a current repertoire for the current line-up and I think that's really important. I don't think these are things that have been deliberate. I think it's just the way that the band has always been.”

This is Chris is 29th year in the band having joined in late 1996: “And I still feel like I am the newcomer to Fairport! Gerry Conway was the newcomer but since he has sadly passed away it's me again especially now that Dave Mattacks is back in the band again.

“I had known the band as friends since probably the mid-1970s and Dave Pegg and Dave Swarbrick moved to a village just outside Banbury where I'm from. I'd always been a fan of the band. I was one of those kids at school that walked around with slightly weird albums under their arm, not that the other kids weren’t carrying great albums but me and my select group of friends were into slightly more alternative music, Fairport being at the top of that.

“And I was in this very room where I'm sitting now and it was my 40th birthday when the telephone rang and it was Peggy saying that Maartin Allcock had decided to leave and did I fancy joining the band. I had played with the band on various projects. I'd done gigs with them. I was good friends back then with Ric Sanders who would ask me to come along and join them on instrumentals. I knew the music really well and I'd always kept in touch with what they were doing so my first response was that I'd love to join but what would I do. Had Ric left, I would have come into play the fiddle but Peggy said will ‘You play a bit of mandolin, don’t you?’ and I'd also just bought a bouzouki about three months earlier. But then when I said yes I spoke to Ric and he just said come and play the fiddle as well and we'll have two fiddles. I said that that would be lovely to do that for the times when we needed a couple of fiddles but I felt that I needed to be a bit different and build my own nest over the years. And over the years I have massed different instruments and I've taken the opportunity to broaden my horizons and I suppose you would say that I am now the multi-instrumentalist in the group.”