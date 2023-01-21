Multiple firefighters have been called to an East Sussex school after the sight of smoke and flames.

According to East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, six crews were called around 12.30pm to Ebdens Hill in Westfield. The fire service said smoke and flames had been ‘seen in a roof’.

It comes after reports that a property in the vicinity of Claremont Preparatory School was on fire. It is a co-educational nursery and boarding school for students aged one to 18 years.

"Firefighters from Bohemia Road, The Ridge, Bexhill, Battle and Herstmonceux are in attendance,” a fire service spokesperson said.

“Four breathing apparatus wearers are using one hose reel jet and 1:7 foam to extinguish the fire. There are no reports of casualties.”

People have been asked to avoid the area whilst local residents are advised to stay inside and close windows and doors.

The A21 is closed both ways at Hastings. Queueing traffic has been reported on A21 Sedlescombe Road North both ways from Moat Lane to A28 Westfield Lane.

Crews remained at the scene at 2pm, dealing with the aftermath of the fire in the ‘first floor and roof space’ of a building. An aerial ladder platform is now being used to extinguish the fire and an incident command centre has been set up at the scene.

The A21 is closed both ways at Hastings after a fire at a local school.

“We are working with other emergency services and agencies including Sussex Police who have closed the road,” the fire service said.

A further update from the fire service is expected at 3pm.

