Fire breaks out in forest near Crawley

The fire service said a blaze that broke out in a forest near Crawley was caused by a barbecue.
Crawley Fire Station said its crew was called to Tilgate Forest this morning (Saturday, April 30).
A spokesperson said, “The caller used What 3 Words to help us locate, making finding the fire very easy
“The fire was extinguished using a hose reel from our off-road vehicle.”
What 3 Words is an app which allows users to find out a unique three-word address for any 3x3 metre square on earth.
The spokesperson added, “This is helpful to all emergency services and could help you in an emergency.”