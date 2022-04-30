Fire breaks out in forest near Crawley

The fire service said a blaze that broke out in a forest near Crawley was caused by a barbecue.

Crawley Fire Station said its crew was called to Tilgate Forest this morning (Saturday, April 30).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson said, “The caller used What 3 Words to help us locate, making finding the fire very easy

The fire service in Tilgate Forest. Picture from Crawley Fire Station SUS-220430-140610001

“The fire was extinguished using a hose reel from our off-road vehicle.”

What 3 Words is an app which allows users to find out a unique three-word address for any 3x3 metre square on earth.

The spokesperson added, “This is helpful to all emergency services and could help you in an emergency.”

READ THIS: See inside this delightful Sussex thatched country cottage from 17th century