This delightful thatched cottage in Stunts Green, Herstmonceux, is on the market for a guide price of £795,000 to £825,000. SUS-220429-090835001

See inside this delightful Sussex thatched country cottage from 17th century

This delightful thatched Grade II listed country cottage with high, vaulting ceilings dates all the way back to the 17th century.

By Julia Northcott
Friday, 29th April 2022, 9:53 am

The property, in Stunts Green, Herstmonceux, is a single storey cottage, with a more modern extension, and is situated down a private lane with only a handful of other residences.

Featuring a wealth of period charm, the home has been recently rethatched (in April 2022)and there are also sizeable, charming cottage gardens with a summer house.

There is a sitting room/lounge with an inglenook fireplace, kitchen/breakfast room, study/bedroom four, luxury family bathroom, three bedrooms, ensuite wet room to bedroom one, detached garage with parking and a brick workshop.

The guide price for the property is £795,000 to £825,000.

The cottage is being sold by agent Foley and Neville Estate Agents via Zoopla.

For more information, visit the Zoopla website at https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

More from our Sussex homes section you might like:

Tudor cottage near Anne of Cleves House in Lewes

Country cottage with tennis courts and swimming pool

Farmhouse with equestrian facilities

1.

This delightful thatched cottage in Stunts Green, Herstmonceux, is on the market for a guide price of £795,000 to £825,000. SUS-220429-090845001

Photo Sales

2.

This delightful thatched cottage in Stunts Green, Herstmonceux, is on the market for a guide price of £795,000 to £825,000. SUS-220429-090855001

Photo Sales

3.

This delightful thatched cottage in Stunts Green, Herstmonceux, is on the market for a guide price of £795,000 to £825,000. SUS-220429-090905001

Photo Sales

4.

This delightful thatched cottage in Stunts Green, Herstmonceux, is on the market for a guide price of £795,000 to £825,000. SUS-220429-090915001

Photo Sales
SussexGrade IIZooplaTudor
Next Page
Page 1 of 6