See inside this delightful Sussex thatched country cottage from 17th century

The property, in Stunts Green, Herstmonceux, is a single storey cottage, with a more modern extension, and is situated down a private lane with only a handful of other residences.

Featuring a wealth of period charm, the home has been recently rethatched (in April 2022)and there are also sizeable, charming cottage gardens with a summer house.

There is a sitting room/lounge with an inglenook fireplace, kitchen/breakfast room, study/bedroom four, luxury family bathroom, three bedrooms, ensuite wet room to bedroom one, detached garage with parking and a brick workshop.

The guide price for the property is £795,000 to £825,000.

The cottage is being sold by agent Foley and Neville Estate Agents via Zoopla.

For more information, visit the Zoopla website at https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

1. This delightful thatched cottage in Stunts Green, Herstmonceux, is on the market for a guide price of £795,000 to £825,000. SUS-220429-090845001 Photo Sales

