White Watch teams from Bognor Regis and Worthing rescued a casualty from the first floor of a property in Victoria Drive, Bognor Regis, yesterday.

The teams, alongside a technical rescue unit, helped the ambulance service extricate the casualty after receiving a call at 2.34pm.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said that partnership was the key to their success: "Working with SECAMB enabled us to get the casualty to hospital for treatment."