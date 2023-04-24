Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Government website error causes emergency alert confusion
13 hours ago Facebook down for hundreds of users across UK
14 hours ago Primark launches online delivery service for more UK stores
14 hours ago Sainsbury’s cuts cost of more items for Nectar customers
16 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
16 hours ago How to keep children safe online amidst growing online sexual abuse

Firefighters called to ‘deliberate’ blaze at commercial building in Eastbourne town centre

Firefighters were called to a ‘deliberate’ blaze at an empty commercial building in Eastbourne town centre, the service said.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 24th Apr 2023, 11:58 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 12:01 BST

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service explained that it was called at around 8.40pm on Friday, April 21, to reports of a small fire on a roof in Terminus Road.

A spokesperson said: “Crews used a flexi pack to put it out and checked there were no other hot spots using a thermal imaging camera. There are no reports of injuries. It's being treated as a deliberate fire.”

READ THIS:

Police and ambulance called as car flips in Eastbourne collision

Pictures: Caravan seen on fire by the side of the road in Eastbourne

Brighton lose to Manchester United on penalties RECAP: 'I think we deserved to win' says De Zerbi plus fan pictures

Fire in Terminus Road, Eastbourne

1. Fire in Terminus Road, Eastbourne

Fire in Terminus Road, Eastbourne Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Fire in Terminus Road, Eastbourne

2. Fire in Terminus Road, Eastbourne

Fire in Terminus Road, Eastbourne Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Fire in Terminus Road, Eastbourne

3. Fire in Terminus Road, Eastbourne

Fire in Terminus Road, Eastbourne Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Fire in Terminus Road, Eastbourne

4. Fire in Terminus Road, Eastbourne

Fire in Terminus Road, Eastbourne Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:PoliceManchester United