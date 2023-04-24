Firefighters called to ‘deliberate’ blaze at commercial building in Eastbourne town centre
Firefighters were called to a ‘deliberate’ blaze at an empty commercial building in Eastbourne town centre, the service said.
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service explained that it was called at around 8.40pm on Friday, April 21, to reports of a small fire on a roof in Terminus Road.
A spokesperson said: “Crews used a flexi pack to put it out and checked there were no other hot spots using a thermal imaging camera. There are no reports of injuries. It's being treated as a deliberate fire.”
READ THIS:
Brighton lose to Manchester United on penalties RECAP: 'I think we deserved to win' says De Zerbi plus fan pictures
Page 1 of 4