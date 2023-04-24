Pictures: Caravan seen on fire by the side of the road in Eastbourne
A caravan was seen on fire by the side of the road in Eastbourne yesterday (Sunday, April 23).
East Sussex Fire and Rescue service said it was called at 11.50am to reports of a caravan alight in Nevill Avenue.
A spokesperson added: “We used breathing apparatus and [a] hose reel to put it out. The scene was left with Sussex Police.”
Sussex Police have been contacted for more information.
