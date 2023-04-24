Edit Account-Sign Out
Pictures: Caravan seen on fire by the side of the road in Eastbourne

A caravan was seen on fire by the side of the road in Eastbourne yesterday (Sunday, April 23).

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 24th Apr 2023, 10:09 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 10:17 BST

East Sussex Fire and Rescue service said it was called at 11.50am to reports of a caravan alight in Nevill Avenue.

A spokesperson added: “We used breathing apparatus and [a] hose reel to put it out. The scene was left with Sussex Police.”

Sussex Police have been contacted for more information.

Caravan fire in Eastbourne

Caravan fire in Eastbourne Photo: Kevin Clinton

Caravan fire in Eastbourne Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Caravan fire in Eastbourne Photo: Kevin Clinton

