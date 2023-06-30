NationalWorldTV
Firefighters called to incident on A27 in Chichester

Firefighters were called to deal with an incident involving a van on the A27 in Chichester.
By Sam Morton
Published 30th Jun 2023, 08:34 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 09:31 BST

AA Traffic sources said a van caught fire on the eastbound carriageway this morning (Friday, June 30).

The road was partially blocked and there are reports of heavy, queueing traffic in the area, as a result.

An AA spokesperson said: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to a van fire on A27 eastbound from the Portfield roundabout to A285 (Halnaker / Petworth turn-off). Sensors show fire is on the eastbound carriageway.”

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (National World / stock image)West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (National World / stock image)
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (National World / stock image)

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it was called, at 7.30am, to a ‘small vehicle fire’ on the A27 eastbound.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised fire engines from Chichester, Bognor, and Arundel to the scene,” a fire service spokesperson said.

"Upon arrival the crew found smoke issuing from a van but no sign of a fire.

“Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to confirm the fire was out and worked with Sussex Police to move the van to a safe location. The crews left the scene just after 8am.”

Elsewhere in Chichester, rush hour traffic has been reported between the Emsworth services and the Fishbourne roundabout.

Delays are said to be increasing on A27 eastbound, with vehicles travelling at an average speed of ten mph.

