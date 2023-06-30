A major Sussex Police investigation has been launched after the discovery of a bone on a building site.

Police received a report about a ‘possible sighting of a bone’ of ‘unknown origin’ at a site in Ferringham Lane, Ferring, at about 2.45pm on Wednesday (June 28).

This was revealed in a statement on Thursday afternoon after photos emerged of a large police presence, with officers guarding the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “Sussex Police have launched an investigation into reports of sightings of a bone at a site in Ferring.

Police received a report about a ‘possible sighting of a bone’ of ‘unknown origin’ at a site in Ferringham Lane, Ferring, at about 2.45pm on Wednesday (June 28). Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“Officers are at the scene and enquiries are taking place to locate and then to examine the bone.”

As of Friday morning, no further updates have been released. We will update this story with more information as when it becomes available.