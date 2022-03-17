Firefighters freed a man from a car following a three-car collision yesterday afternoon (March 16).
Police and the ambulance service were also called following the collision, which hapened shortly before 4pm in Shoreham Road, near the Rising Sun roundabout.
Shoreham Road was partially closed between the Rising Sun and Beeding Court roundabouts while the emergency services dealt with the incident.
West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service tweeted that crews from Worthing, Steyning and Shoreham used hydraulic equipment to free a man who was trapped.
A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service said a man was treated at the scene for facial injuries but did not require further treatment at hospital.