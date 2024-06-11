Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Firefighters successfully rescued a young calf which became stuck in an underground water tank at a farm in West Sussex.

A West Sussex fire officer and the Surrey Animal Rescue Unit attended the incident in Slaugham Road, Staplefield, on Monday evening (June 10).

"Firefighters liaised with a vet to successfully rescue a five-month-old calf that was stuck in an underground water tank at a farm,” West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service wrote on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Water and animal rescue equipment, plus a crane/hoist, were used in getting the calf to a place of safety.”

A West Sussex fire officer and the Surrey Animal Rescue Unit attended the incident in Slaugham Road, Staplefield, on Monday evening. Photo: West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service

The owner of the calf, Kaye Baker, left a comment on Facebook to praise the firefighters – and reassure the public.