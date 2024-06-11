Firefighters rescue young calf from underground water tank in West Sussex village
and live on Freeview channel 276
A West Sussex fire officer and the Surrey Animal Rescue Unit attended the incident in Slaugham Road, Staplefield, on Monday evening (June 10).
"Firefighters liaised with a vet to successfully rescue a five-month-old calf that was stuck in an underground water tank at a farm,” West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service wrote on social media.
"Water and animal rescue equipment, plus a crane/hoist, were used in getting the calf to a place of safety.”
The owner of the calf, Kaye Baker, left a comment on Facebook to praise the firefighters – and reassure the public.
She wrote: “This is our calf that fell in the water pit and the fire and rescue service were amazing so we cannot thank them enough, but please do not think it will go to slaughter, this is a young suckler cow so she will stay with us for the rest of her life, living on our farm in Sussex having calves like all her siblings.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.