West Sussex fire crews were called to the major incident in Bolnore Farm Lane around 7pm.

Local residents were advised to avoid the area and keep their windows closed due to heavy smoke.

As of 7.50pm, ten engines were in attendance.

As of 9pm, the B2272 in Haywards Heath was closed both ways, from the Harvester to the Cuckfield Bypass.

In an update shortly before 11pm, a West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We have now scaled back our attendance to seven engines, one aerial ladder platform and a water carrier but it remains a fire of significant size.”

The crews were given ‘strong support’ by East Sussex and Surrey firefighters.

West Sussex fire service provided a further update at 9am this morning (Sunday).

A spokesperson said: “The B2272 remains closed both ways in Haywards Heath this morning, from Butlers Green to the Muster Green roundabouts. Please continue to avoid the area.

“Crews have continued overnight to fight this large fire at a derelict former care home and remain in attendance.”

A huge fire broke out in a former care home building near Haywards Heath on Saturday night. Photo: Eddie Mitchell