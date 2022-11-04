Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport workers union (RMT) at Network Rail, including thousands of signalling staff, were due to take industrial action on Saturday (November 5), Monday (November 7) and Wednesday (November 9).

It had been reported that only 20 per cent of usual services would run, and some disruption was likely the morning after each strike day.

Even though RMT has suspended those strikes after ‘securing intensive negotiations with rail bosses’, there will still be disruption on the railway in Sussex.

“You may have heard these strikes are OFF,” a spokesperson for Network Rail Kent & Sussex said on Twitter.

"It's great news but it is too late to put a normal weekend timetable back in place.

“Please check before you travel as we still expect only 20 per cent of services to be running. We are working with operators to understand what we can run on Monday - however it's likely any extra trains would need volunteers to come in and drive/guard them as the rosters and timetables are already written.

"So again, please check before you travel over the next few days and don't assume your train will be running because the strikes are off. We're delighted this step forward has been taken in negotiations but we are sorry the disruption will still continue.”

Southern Rail services will no longer be affected by industrial action on Saturday (November 5), Monday (November 7) and Wednesday (November 9).

RMT will now enter into a period of talks with Network Rail and the train operating companies.

“Through a strong industrial campaign so far, RMT has secured unconditional talks on Network Rail and the promise of an offer from the train operating companies who up until this point, have made no offer of any kind to our members,” a union spokesperson said.

"Originally Network Rail was intent on imposing changes to maintenance without agreement with RMT.”

RMT stressed that the current dispute ‘remains very much live’ and the union is continuing its re-ballot of members to secure a fresh mandate for action. The result of this is due on Tuesday, November 15.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “The threat of strike action and our strongly supported industrial campaign has made the rail employers see sense.

“We have always wanted to secure a negotiated settlement and that is what we will continue to push for in this next phase of intensive talks.

“Our priority is our members, and we are working towards securing a deal on job security, a decent pay rise and good working conditions.

“Our re-ballot remains live and if we have to take strike action during the next 6 months to secure a deal, we will.”