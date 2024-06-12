Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A father and son who were jailed in 2009 after a fireworks factory explosion are challenging their convictions at the Court of Appeal.

On December 16, 2009, Martin Winter and his son Nathan Winter received prison sentences for the manslaughter of two members of East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service.

Retained firefighter Geoff Wicker, 49, and support officer Brian Wembridge, 63, died in a blast at Festival Fireworks UK Ltd at Marlie Farm, Shortgate, in December 2006. The blast injured 20 others, mainly police and fire officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin Winter, 52 at the time of the trial, was given a seven-year jail sentence and Nathan Winter, then 25, was sentenced to five years for the deaths.

The scene of the fire at Marlie Farm in December 2006

The Sussex Express reported that the judge, Mr Justice Cooke, told the father and son: “You had deliberately placed fireworks capable of causing mass explosion knowing that you didn’t have the authorisation. You deliberately flouted the explosives regulations for profits, no doubt familiarity bred contempt.”

He called Martin Winter ‘reckless’ in the handling and storage of fireworks and failing to give full and accurate information.

Following a five-week trial at Lewes Crown Court, both Martin and Nathan Winter were found to be ‘grossly negligent’ because they knew an unlicensed metal container packed with fireworks could explode if a fire broke out. Their company, which was called called Alpha Fireworks Ltd at the time of the trial, was convicted of two counts of health and safety breaches in connection with the blast. It was fined £30,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This week, the Daily Mail reported that the former fireworks factory owner and his son are challenging their convictions at the Court of Appeal. The newspaper reported that lawyers representing the pair are arguing that evidence about the cause of the explosion was ‘too limited’ in a case brought forward by the Criminal Cases Review Commission.

The pair had previously appealed against their conviction shortly after their sentences but this was refused in 2010.