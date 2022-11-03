An alert from the Resilience and Emergencies Team said flooding will affect the A281 at Mock Bridge at 3.30pm on Thursday, November 3 and that ‘immediate action’ is required.

The alert said: “The River Adur is high and rising. In the last 12 hours, more than half a month's rain (46mm) has been recorded at Cowfold, which is a lot in a short period of time.”

It continued: “As well as extensive water in fields, flooding will also affect properties near Mock Bridge and their gardens. Rain is now clearing to the east, leaving a largely dry afternoon.”

The emergencies team said the river should begin to fall by 9pm on Thursday but it will be higher than normal until Friday, November 4. They said that flood impacts should slowly ease when river levels start to fall.

The alert said: “There is a chance further rain on Thursday evening could cause river levels to rise again. Some roads, including the A281 at Mock Bridge, may become impassable. Please plan to avoid driving through routes vulnerable to flooding. The Environment Agency continues to monitor the levels and forecast.”

The emergencies team also offered some advice to stay safe. They said people should: keep up-to-date with the latest information by listening to local radio; move important items to a higher level; and prepare an emergency grab bag containing bottled water, warm clothes, medicines and other essential items.

