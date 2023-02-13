Pauline Webber, retired teacher and founder of the Nick Webber Trust was awarded a British Empire Medal for services to charity in Malawi.

The British High Commissioner in Malawi, Sophia Willitts-King, presented the medal to Mrs Webber, who lives in Clymping, near Bognor Regis, in a ceremony on Friday morning (February 10).

“I was surprised but delighted to be nominated for this award and receiving it here in Malawi is extra special,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pauline, who taught History at Bognor Regis Community College, was recognised by the Queen in her final Birthday Honours list last June. The medal was awarded for her outstanding contribution to charity, education and justice in Malawi through the Nick Webber Trust.

Pauline being presented with the British High Commissioner in Malawi, Sophia Willitts-King.

Pauline established the Trust with her children and friends in memory of her son, Nick Webber, who died in a car accident, age 28, while working as a volunteer lawyer in Malawi.

The trust is designed to continue her late son’s legacy by funding projects in education, healthcare, community support, and access to justice to the most vulnerable, disenfranchised people in Malawi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since it was founded in 2005, the Trust has helped build 26 classrooms in primary and secondary schools, two girls’ hostels, allowing students to safely stay at school overnight, and a refuge for survivors of domestic abuse.

Mrs Webber added: “ It is a pleasure to accept this award on behalf of everyone who has supported the Nick Webber Trust, and I dedicate it to the memory of my beloved late son, Nick.“We wouldn’t be able to do anything without the help of our generous supporters, many of whom live in the Bognor and Slindon area.”

Nicholas Webber Trust staff have also provided 40 bursaries for secondary school students each year, half of which are for children who had previously been living on the streets. On top of that, they funded five bursaries for law undergraduates committed to legal aid work.

Most recently the Trust has been raising funds to provide reusable sanitary towels to female secondary school students. Without sanitary products many Malawian young women miss up to a quarter of their education after they hit puberty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff and trustees guarantee that every penny donated to the Nick Webber Trust goes to supporting the country’s most vulnerable people.