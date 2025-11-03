Former tennis star serves up Eastbourne date on theatre tour

Tennis pro turned broadcaster Annabel Croft is hitting the road for a tour across England, Scotland, and Wales, stopping at the Devonshire Park Theatre in Eastbourne on November 8.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman said: “From winning the Wimbledon and Australian Girls’ Tournaments in 1984 to becoming British No 1 and representing Great Britain in the Fed Cup, Annabel has solidified her status as a national treasure.

“After hanging up her racquet, she seamlessly transitioned into the commentary box, captivating audiences as a presenter and pundit for major networks including Amazon Prime, BBC, ESPN USA, Eurosport, and Sky Sports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Annabel also wowed audiences on the dance floor during her recent thrilling run to the final four on Strictly Come Dancing with her dance partner Johannes Radebe.

“In her first ever theatre tour, Annabel invites you behind the scenes of the world’s greatest tennis tournaments, sharing unforgettable moments from her career including interviewing legends like Roger Federer, Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic. This is an unmissable experience for tennis and dance enthusiasts everywhere.”

Join Annabel Croft at the Devonshire Park Theatre, Saturday, November 8 7.45pm. Tickets £35.50-£85.50. VIP Meet & Greet tickets includes goody bag and pre-show meet and greet at 6pm with autograph and photograph. Book online at eastbournetheatres.co.uk or call the box office 01323 412000.

Annabel said: “I am excited to go on this tour to share my experiences from the world of tennis broadcasting and dancing on Strictly – from tennis balls to glitter balls!”