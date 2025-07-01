Free recital celebrates the great Bs of Baroque, Classical and Romantic music

Cellist Tim Carpenter, the church’s organist and music director, and Stephen Smith (piano), give a free recital at St Wilfrid’s Church, Haywards Heath on Sunday, July 13 at 7pm, following Choral Evensong (6 to 6.45pm). This features JS Bach, Beethoven and Brahms, the great Bs of Baroque, Classical and Romantic music.

Tim plays Bach’s solo Cello Suite No. 2 in D minor BWV 1008, one of six that Bach composed, probably by 1720, each comprising a prelude and five dance movements. The suites re-entered the repertoire 200 years later, thanks to Pablo Casals’ recording.

Stephen joins Tim for Beethoven’s Cello Sonata No. 3 in A Major Op. 69 and Brahms’ Cello Sonata No. 1 in E minor Op. 38.

Spokesman Melvyn Walmsley said: “The Beethoven (1808) is one of his most lyrical middle-period works, with equally important cello and piano parts.

“Brahms similarly emphasised that his first cello sonata (1862-65) did not restrict the piano to mere accompaniment. A tribute to Bach, some of its thematic material is based on his The Art of Fugue.”

Tim Carpenter is also director of music at Ardingly College and music director of the Esterhazy Chamber Choir. His New Zealand and RSM qualifications include Cello and Performance Organ. Tim has conducted a dozen leading orchestras in Australasia.

Stephen Smith, after studying music at Manchester University and the Royal Northern College of Music, has taught it at Ardingly College. He has played the piano frequently at St Wilfrid’s with several chamber instrumentalists in concerts that have sometimes included his own arrangements.

There will be a retiring collection for the St Wilfrid’s Choral Scholarship Scheme for local people aged 12 to 18. It inspires their love and knowledge of the sacred choral tradition by providing tuition and travel expenses for singing with the church choir during school term time.