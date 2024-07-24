Fundraiser for Newhaven woman who lost her house and her beloved cat in ‘devastating’ blaze
and live on Freeview channel 276
Catriona Fletcher, known as Cat, said her semi-detached house on Elphick Road is ‘uninhabitable’ after a blaze broke out on May 23, shortly after midnight.
Cat, 61, said she is now staying with friends after the fire left her and her lodger homeless. People can donate to her GoFundMe at www.gofundme.com/f/rebuild-cat-and-davids-home.
Cat said she was ‘woken by explosions and flames’ after falling asleep on her sofa.
She said: “I just woke up in a flame-engulfed room with things exploding off the wall and flying through the air. It was the most terrifying experience of my life.”
She said: “I couldn't get out the front door, so I got out the back into the garden. My lodger was asleep upstairs in his bedroom and got woken up by all the noise. He escaped out the front door.”
Cat's neighbours called the emergency services and she and her lodger were treated for minor burns at the Royal Sussex County Hospital. Sadly, Cat’s beloved pet cat Shaniqua died of smoke inhalation.
Cat said she is heartbroken but is grateful to the emergency services for being ‘unbelievably amazing’. She said: “The fire brigade saved my house from being totally destroyed and went back into the burning house to try to save my cat.”
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said four appliances attended the fire and remained at the scene until 2.59am. An ESFRS spokesperson said: “Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to tackle the fire, as well as 1 in 7 firefighting foam. A Positive Pressure Ventilation Fan was used to clear smoke from the building.”
Cat said the fireman leading the operation told her she was ‘incredibly lucky' to have woken up in time to escape. She is now urging people without fire alarms to check out the East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service’s free home visit service at www.esfrs.org/hsvs.
Cat said: “All I can say about the past eight weeks is that it’s incredibly discombobulating. It’s not nice being my age and not having a home.”
She set up the GoFundMe because she had accidentally let her insurance lapse and has exhausted her savings on removing debris.
Cat said she is a self-employed waste prevention expert and runs a charity called Freegle, as well as other projects. She said: “I lost all my work digitally, I lost my external hard drive back up and I lost all my hard copy of all the work I'd done for 15 years, so there are lots of challenges.”
Cat said she does not have time for big contract work now either because she has to empty her house before repairs.
She reckons she lost ‘about 80 per cent’ of her possessions, saying: “I have to sift through rubble and ash and twisted metal and piles of rubble and gosh only knows what to see what I can salvage.”
Cat started the GoFundMe on July 18 to raise £15,000 and is overwhelmed that it has raised more than £8,000 already. She said: “I’m so grateful from he bottom of my heart. I don’t even know a lot of the names on there that have donated money.”
Cat said donations will only be spent on building works. She is waiting until she has a schedule of work so she can ‘spend the money on the right thing in the right order’. If there is any money left after works are complete, Cat plans to donate leftover funds to a fire brigade charity.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.