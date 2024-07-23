Hastings man taken to hospital with serious injuries after motorbike crash near Seaford

Photos showing a police presence on Alfriston Road were submitted to this newspaper on Monday, July 22. They show at least two police vehicles and several police officers at the scene with a motorbike lying on the grass next to the road.

At around 7pm on Sunday there were reports on social media that Alfriston Road was closed both ways due to a crash with no through route from Seaford to Alfriston or the A27.

Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service were approached for comment.

A Sussex Police spokesperson has now confirmed: “Police were called to a report of a single vehicle collision involving a motorbike and a fence in Alfriston Road, Seaford at 6.38pm on Sunday (21 July). A 36-year-old man from Hastings was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains.”

1 . Alfriston Road There were reports that Alfriston Road, Seaford, had been closed both ways due to a crash on Sunday evening, July 21Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

