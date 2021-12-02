A pub manager from East Sussex is preparing to don a Christmas hat in support of a festive charity fundraiser.

Julie Mcloughlin, the kitchen manager of The George Hotel in Hailsham, will be introducing the Brain Tumour Research charity’s Wear a Christmas Hat Day to colleagues and customers on December 17.

Julie, who expects to welcome around 1,500 customers on the day of her fundraiser, said: "Although we’re a Wetherspoons pub, we’re a community-based pub here in Hailsham so we’ve got regulars who are friends and we’ll get support from them because they know what I went through recently with my mum and are willing to get involved.

Julie Mcloughlin expects to welcome 1,500 people for the fundraiser

“As a family we want do anything we can to help raise awareness of brain tumours, and I know it’s something my mum would have wanted, not just what they are and how they can be treated but what they do to families and how they are affected by them.”

The 46-year-old will be charging people £1 for taking part whilst anyone not wishing to join in will be asked to make a charitable donation.

Her inspiration for the fundraiser comes from her mother, Sue Mcloughlin, a community volunteer from Lancashire who died of a brain tumour in September at the age of 67.

In February, Julie completed the charity’s 10,000 steps a day and her mum’s youngest sister, Paula, is currently undertaking its 100 Star Jumps a Day in the November challenge.

Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer yet historically just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease.

Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager for Brain Tumour Research, said: “We were saddened to learn of Sue’s short brain tumour journey. Unfortunately, stories like hers are all too familiar to us and are why we remain resolutely focused on finding a cure. We’re grateful for the support of Julie and her family and hope to see lots of customers getting behind the George Hotel’s Wear a Christmas Hat Day next month.”

To support Julie’s fundraiser click here