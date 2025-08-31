Hamlet's dark world of scheming and eavesdropping - Chichester

Keir Charles – an uncannily spot-on Chris Tarrant in Quiz in Chichester’s Minerva Theatre a few years ago – is back in the Minerva again for another play about scheming.

But this time, the scheming is much, much more deadly.

Keir is playing Polonius in Hamlet starring Giles Terera in the title role (Sep 6-Oct 4) – his first return to Chichester since the landmark production of South Pacific on the main house stage four years ago, the theatre’s first show back after the first pandemic lockdowns.

“South Pacific was a real moment. It was a true labour of love. It took a lot of energy and a lot of administration to get it to happen. We were Covid testing every day we came in. We were bubbling. We couldn't go back to London. And there was social distancing in the audience early in the run. We were very relieved when that ended after a few weeks.

“But I look back on it with huge fondness. It really brought us back together.”

Now comes Hamlet: “I've never done Hamlet before and that's one of the reasons why I wanted to do it. I've never explored the play as deeply as you get to do when you're actually in it and you're allowed time to get into it. Hamlet is certainly something I wanted to do but not necessarily playing Hamlet. That part was not really a massive draw for me. It's a really tough job. There's a lot to it. Every Hamlet has really got his work cut out, and you've got those massive speeches that you've got to get your mind around – speeches which are a bit like seeing the Mona Lisa. Everybody knows them so well and you can almost sense people mouthing the speeches along with you. It's actually quite difficult to keep those big speeches within the play.”

Instead Keir is delighted to take on all the challenges of playing Polonius, a fascinating and complex character: “He certainly gets hold of the wrong end of the stick. He is adamant that he knows why Hamlet is acting the way he is. He is quite pompous and verbose and he can be a bit tedious and long-winded but he is no fool. He runs the court. He is the chief counsellor and he has the day-to-day running of the court which is not an easy job. But even in his verbosity and his pomposity he is giving sound advice. It is not nonsense. He knows what he is talking about even if he does go on a bit. His advice to Ophelia is very much of the time and he realises that you have to be careful who you spend time with.

“But he does get hold of the wrong end of the stick. He doesn't know that Claudius has done what Claudius has done. But there is no insinuation that he has a role in Claudius’ plan. I don't think he is a villain but he just gets it wrong and then doubles down on it. He gets more and more entrenched.”

Keir is loving the fact that the production is in the Minerva: “Very early on Justin (Audibert, CFT artistic director, who is directing the production) wanted to make his spin on it that it is very much a political drama. And the set we have got in the Minerva lends itself to people eavesdropping and overhearing. The walls have ears, and everybody has to be very careful about what they say – and that's harder on a massive stage.”