Hampden Park: Burst pipes in Eastbourne leave residents without water
South East Water said two separate burst pipes are responsible for the water outage.
The incident began last night (Friday) at about 7.30pm and has continued to affect homes across Hampden Park today.
South East Water said its teams have worked overnight and have returned supplies to some customers.
Key Events
- Residents lost their water supplies at about 7.30pm last night (Friday)
- The issue appears to be affecting most of Hampden Park, according to South East Water's AquAlerter
- The water company said it is making 'good progress' with the 'complex' repairs.
'Pressure may appear lower'
South East Water said customers’ water pressure may be lower than usual ‘for a short time’ whilst staff complete repairs on the second burst main.
A South East Water spokesperson said: “Once again we are really sorry for the inconvenience, and thank our customers for their patience.”
Water supplies returned to 'all customers'
South East Water has fixed one of the two burst water mains, restoring supplies to ‘all customers’.
A spokesperson for the water company said: “Our teams worked overnight and throughout the morning, and we are pleased to confirm one of these bursts has been repaired, and works are progressing well for the second burst.
“All customers should now have their water supplies restored.”
The area impacted since 7.30pm last night, according to South East Water’s AquAlerter.
The water company has not revealed how many residents are still being affected by the outage.
South East Water said some customers have had their supplies restored after teams worked through the night.
However, several readers have told us that they are still without water.
The water company said it is continuing to work on a repair for both burst pipes.