Hassocks mum reunited with ambulance team who helped saved her life after caesarean section ‘burst open’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Hassocks woman was recently reunited with the ambulance service colleagues who helped save her life after her caesarean section ‘burst open’ last year.

South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said the incident happened when Sophie Turner, 33, was at home on the evening of Sunday, February 19, 2023.

She was resting with her husband Alex, son Freddie and her newborn daughter Annie, who had been born six days prior via caesarean section.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sophie, an at-home hairdresser, said: “I also delivered my son Freddie via caesarean section and so I knew what type of pain to expect in the days and weeks following but what I went on to experience was nothing short of traumatising. From the moment I was discharged from hospital I knew something wasn’t quite right.”

Sophie Turner from Hassocks and her family visited SECAmb's Make Ready Centre in Brighton. Photo: SECAmb

SECAmb said Sophie had been suffering from ‘immense pain and discomfort’ after the delivery, adding that the large amount of swelling and bruising on her stomach had been getting worse. They said she got up to go to the bathroom and felt a ripping sensation. SECAmb said caesarean section had ‘burst open’ and had exposed her intestines and bowel.

Alex immediately rang 999 and an ambulance arrived minutes later.

Sophie said: “I was absolutely terrified; I was 100 per cent certain I was about to die. I’ve never been so scared in my whole life. My husband was there with our six-day old baby and our six-year-old son was asleep in the room next door.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SECAmb said critical care paramedic Gerry Davis arrived at Sophie’s home, alongside ambulance paramedic Natalie Goodman, student paramedic Sara Graham and trainee associate ambulance practitioner Alexandra Lawler. The team calmed Sophie and Alex down, while securing Sophie’s intestines and bowel so she could be taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital.

Alexandra said: “This was only my third shift with SECAmb and so it was an extreme eye opener into major trauma. We tried our best to keep Sophie calm and reassure her that she was in the best hands.”

Recently, Sophie, Alex, Freddie, Annie and Sophie’s mother Alicia visited SECAmb’s Make Ready Centre in Brighton to meet the ambulance service colleagues again. They met Gerry, Natalie, Sara and Alexandra, and Charlotte Bassett, the 999-call handler who spoke to Alex and Sophie over the phone.

Charlotte said: “As a 999-call handler, it’s rare we ever get to find out the outcome of a call, and so I often find myself making up positive endings for them all. It was an absolute pleasure to meet Sophie and her family in person, and to hear their story. It was amazing to see her so positive and doing well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sara added: “I am extremely proud to be part of the crew that provided Sophie with a positive and caring experience during some of the scariest moments in her trauma. I wish her and her family all the best.”