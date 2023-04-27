Multiple fire crews were called to a home in Hastings in the early hours of this morning (Thursday, April 27).

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service issued a statement on social media at 4am, reporting its attendance at a fire on Milward Road and asked people to ‘please avoid the area’.

The service said six fire engines from Hastings, Bexhill and Battle were initially sent to the scene, along with the aerial ladder platform following the incident just after 3am. Crews were using breathing apparatus, two hose reels and two main jets.

At 5am, the fire service said two further crews were in attendance. A spokesperson said: “Crews are now damping down and will be at the scene for some considerable time.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service sent multiple crews to the scene

"All persons accounted for with one casualty reported, now in care of the ambulance. Please continue to avoid the area.”

