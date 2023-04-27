According to the Met Office, after a dry start to the day, cloud will build through the morning with outbreaks of rain arriving from the west during the afternoon – ‘these perhaps heavy and persistent’.

It will feel breezy at times later, the Met Office said. Temperatures will peak at 15 degrees Celsius.

‘Widespread low cloud’ will develop through the evening with outbreaks of rain – ‘these perhaps heavy and persistent at first but becoming patchy through the small hours’. It will become increasingly breezy, ‘especially along the coast’ but temperatures will not drop below ten degrees Celsius.

Sussex weather forecast

Looking ahead to Friday, the Met Office said it will be a cloudy start to the day, ‘with the odd drizzly outbreak’ .Cloud will then lift throughout the day with the ‘odd brighter spell developing’ during the afternoon. It will feel breezy, ‘especially along the coast’. Temperatures will peak at 18 degrees Celsius.

The outlook for Saturday to Monday is more sunny spells with patchy cloud. There is a ‘risk of the odd shower developing’ by the day – ‘more likely perhaps on Monday’. The Met Office said it will be ‘generally mild with light winds’.

