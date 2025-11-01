Hastings welcomes big-screen celebration of the great melodramas

Hastings’ Electric Palace is celebrating melodrama in its new November/December BFI season.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spokeswoman Kate Hodges said: “Tissues at the ready! Explore the intense highs and lows of melodrama in our upcoming BFI season. Too Much is a series of screenings and events celebrating films that are unashamedly emotional.

“We are proud to be part of the BFI’s UK-wide celebration of melodrama this November and December. With exaggerated staging, score and performance, melodrama tells intimate and familial stories concerned with women’s inner lives yet has repeatedly been dismissed by critics who find the outpouring of emotion too much!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But beneath the glossy veneer of these films there’s a searing social commentary: imperfectly feminist yet endlessly relatable. The Electric Palace is set to embrace the vivid visual language and heightened dramatics of this form of cinema, inviting you to leave your cynicism at the door and feel something.

“Enjoy screenings of classic, high-camp and emotionally intense films from all eras, with some events organised by local young film curators. Students at Bexhill College will be producing podcasts and posters to accompany the season and neurodivergent programmers will be curating a wheelchair-accessible screening at The Nest on November 16 (title to be announced).”

Find out more and book tickets at electricpalacecinema.com

Coming up:

Far From Heaven, Saturday 8 November, 3pm. “In 1950s Connecticut, a flustered housewife faces a marital crisis and mounting racial tensions in the outside world. Todd Haynes' extraordinary homage to the women's picture.”

Zine and Badge Making Workshop. Saturday 8 November, 2.30pm. Get creative at a special afternoon of melodrama-inspired zine and badge-making session, led by local artist Tiger-lily Martinez and inspired by Too Much.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All That Heaven Allows – 70th Anniversary. Sunday 9 November, 3pm. “Swoony-yet-socially-searing May-December romance with Rock Hudson and Jane Wyman. Director Douglas Kirk chose melodramas (seen then as soapy concoctions for female audiences) as vehicles for social critiques, subtly dissecting prejudice and avarice. He has influenced directors including Pedro Almodóvar, Todd Haynes and Rainer Werner Fassbinder.

Solo + drag show, Saturday 15 November, 7.30pm: “High-octane romance set in Montreal's drag scene.Théodore Pellerin delivers a career-defining performance in the groundbreaking role of Simon. With drag performance by local drag performer Kally.”

Johnny Guitar + introduction, Sunday 16 November, 3pm. “A thrilling Western, a showcase of two phenomenal actresses, and a film that challenges conventions at every possible turn. It's feverish, delirious, and one of the great historical examples of queer coding.”

I, Tonya - Co-curated and hosted by Young Electrics, Saturday 29 November 7.30pm: “

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Margot Robbie gives a fantastically uninhibited performance as Tonya Harding, the blue-collar, black-hearted figure skater, who - at the very least - covered up her ex-husband’s assault on rival Nancy Kerrigan. A modern-day Mommie Dearest!”

Mildred Pierce + intro, Sunday 30 November, 3pm: “What Veda wants, Veda gets! Joan Crawford won an Oscar for her portrayal of Mildred, a hard-working mother inching towards disaster to satisfy the demands of her spoiled daughter. "I'll do anything," Mildred says. But does anything include murder?”

The Notebook – Co-curated and hosted by Young Electrics, Saturday 13 December 7.30pm: “Despite falling in love, a young couple (Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams) separate due to class differences. Years later they reunite and confront their enduring feelings. It’s all sunsets, period hairdos and smouldering staring.”

Brief Encounter, Saturday 14 December, 3pm: “Laura Jesson, a jaded suburban wife, meets Dr Alec Harvey at a railway station while on a shopping trip to a nearby town. Their relationship develops through mixed emotions and difficult choices. The most stiff-upper lipped British classic! It might seem too mawkish to be considered melodrama and yet it has all the key issues that make the genre important.”