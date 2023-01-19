One crew is still on the scene at the fire that broke out at the former Downlands Park care home in Haywards Heath, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed.

The fire service said they were called at 4.44am on Wednesday, January 18, to a fire at the unoccupied property in Bolnore Farm Lane.

In the latest WSFRS statement, a spokesperson said: “Upon arrival firefighters were met with a large fire in the ground floor which had spread to the roof. Due to the significance of the fire, Joint Fire Control sent six fire engines and a water carrier were at the scene.

“The scale of the fire and significant damage made entering the three-storey building a challenge, due to the risk of collapsing structure. We currently have one crew from Haywards Heath at the scene, maintaining a watching brief and damping down hotspots using one high pressure hose reel.”

