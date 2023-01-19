The fire service said they were called at 4.44am on Wednesday, January 18, to a fire at the unoccupied property in Bolnore Farm Lane.
In the latest WSFRS statement, a spokesperson said: “Upon arrival firefighters were met with a large fire in the ground floor which had spread to the roof. Due to the significance of the fire, Joint Fire Control sent six fire engines and a water carrier were at the scene.
“The scale of the fire and significant damage made entering the three-storey building a challenge, due to the risk of collapsing structure. We currently have one crew from Haywards Heath at the scene, maintaining a watching brief and damping down hotspots using one high pressure hose reel.”
They said Fire Investigation Officers will establish the cause when it is safe.