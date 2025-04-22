Heathfield and Waldron Parish Council Survey
Heathfield and Waldron Parish Council is asking local people how they would like the village to shape up over the next few years.
The council is operating a questionnaire which offers people the opportunity to state their priorities over a range of issues such as open spaces, sports facilities and even the town's High Street.
It can be completed online, through a QR code or in writing via a form that can be collected from the Parish Council offices in the High Street.
Residents have the opportunity to say exactly what they like or do not like about various services available to them including wild flower verges (some love them, some hate them) and the operation of the town's CCTV camera system.
An initial session was held two weeks ago at the Heathfield Co-op where members of the Parish Council welcomed shoppers to a free hot drink and cake plus the opportunity to discuss and complete the questionnaire with help from members.
The questionnaire is headed: "The Heathfield and Waldron Parish Council is developing a new Strategic Plan for 2026-29 and we'd love your input. Whether you're young or young at heart, your opinions matter to us. We're looking for feedback on everything from local parks to community events so we can focus on what matters most to you over the next four years."
The survey can be completed anonymously.
