Helping Scrooge mend his ways on the Horsham stage

Dawn Wylie is our Ghost of Christmas Past as HAODS take to the stage at The Capitol in Horsham with their production of Scrooge The Musical from Tuesday, October 28-Saturday, November 1.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Dawn says: “I'm the first of the ghosts that visit Scrooge and try to encourage him… no, actually who try to persuade him. The ghosts are quite firm!

“But it's all about reflection really. She takes him back to when he was a child and he is able to see the choices that he made and how they have shaped his life. She is trying to get him to reflect on those choices and to recognise regrets and to realise that things could have been different if he had made other choices. She is trying to shine a light into his cold dark heart. She's confronting him with the decisions that he made as a young man, the fact that he decided making money was more important than love and she's trying to make him think about the path that he has gone down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She allows him to see a range of things, some small intimate moments but also the fun that he had. Scrooge is dismissive but also she can see that he is drawn to it and he is thinking about it.”

As for all whether it is all happening in Scrooge's mind or whether something genuinely supernatural is going on, Dawn believes there are ghostly forces at play, not least in the character of Marley – of rather in the ghost of Marley – who sets the whole thing in motion.

“It really is absolutely the best Christmas story. It's one of the most familiar and for a reason. We've seen a variety of different versions from the Muppet Christmas Carol right the way through and it is so much about all the right Christmas messages, about family and love and about being together… but also about nice food and presents!

“I have only been a member of HAODS since Little Shop of Horrors in March this year. I joined in November last year. I have only really been a member of HAODS for a year, and before that I had not done any community theatre for two decades because of my job. I was head of a sixth-form house in my old school but I changed role when I moved down here and now I've got slightly more time to do things like this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dawn’s point is that community theatre is so important: “The clue is in the word community. It is about doing something together and working with people that you would not otherwise have encountered. You're working together in high pressure situations or comical situations or emotional situations or in stressful situations. You're sharing it and you're working together as a community.”

As for being on stage: “I think it's two things really. It's down to the separation of character and person. You're becoming someone else. It is also about the preparation for the role. When you have done the preparation, it becomes quite organic and it almost becomes like a second skin.

“I'm enjoying it so much. I only moved down to Horsham a couple of years ago and it's just lovely doing something creative together with lots of like-minded people, a room full of adults all with the same goal rather than trying to get 22 children to all look the same way!”

But equally Dawn loves her job as director of drama at Christ’s Hospital: “There are few things more invigorating than working with young people and seeing their creativity and collaboration and courage and seeing that grow. We're lucky enough to have an incredible theatre at the school and we're able to do productions to a really high standard. There is not a single day that goes by that I don't think I'm so lucky to be here and working here but the school itself has also got an incredible mission of educating young people to standards as high as possible and it does it so brilliantly.”