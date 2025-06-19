Horsham Chamber Choir offer evening of chorus favourites

Taking the baton for his second time, professional operatic baritone Jon Openshaw will lead the Horsham Chamber Choir in an evening of chorus favourites on 21st June. Demonstrating the wide range of emotions that operas uniquely invoke, the pieces chosen will resonate themes of love, marriage, friendship, jealousy, and death.

“These are some of the finest choruses ever written, including the famous ‘Chorus of Hebrew Slaves’ and the ‘Anvil Chorus’,” says Jon. He adds “we will be joined by soprano Heather Caddick, mezzo-soprano Deidre Arratoon and tenor Robin Whitehouse, all professional opera singers based in Sussex and Surrey, as well as the talented Horsham-based pianist Alison Sutton”.

Jon himself will also be performing with this professional quartet as baritone soloist.

Featuring music from some of the all-time great operas, including Carmen, La Traviata, Rigoletto, Il Trovatore, and some Gilbert and Sullivan thrown in for good measure, this is an occasion not to be missed by opera lovers.

Tickets can be obtained from the Horsham Chamber Choir website at www.horsham-chamberchoir.org.uk and will also be available at the door of St Mary’s Church at the Barn on Saturday, 21st June. The concert will begin at 7.30pm.