Horsham Chamber Choir offer “evening of profound musical reflection”

Horsham Chamber Choir (contributed pic)

Horsham Chamber Choir will be providing an “evening of moving and profound musical reflection” at St Mary’s Church in the Causeway in Horsham on Saturday, November 8.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Even Such Is Time—a concert exploring themes of youth, love, loss, and spiritual longing — is a carefully woven tapestry of choral works spanning five centuries,” says spokesman Steve Martin.

“The programme opens with Renaissance gems by Gibbons, Howells and Tomkins whose madrigals and part-songs contemplate the brevity of life and the pursuit of true love. These early works set the tone for a journey that moves through the lyrical vivacity of Finzi’s My Spirit Sang All Day, the nocturnal hush of Britten’s The Evening Primrose, and the autumnal melancholy of Coleridge-Taylor’s Summer is Gone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Contemporary voices join the musical melange with Bob Chilcott’s hypnotic Even Such Is Time and Stephen Paulus’ beloved American anthem The Road Home. Elgar’s My Love Dwelt in a Northern Land and Sullivan’s The Long Day Closes offer Romantic depth and quiet farewell, while Harris’ Bring Us O Lord God closes the first half with spiritual grandeur.

“Following the interval, the programme turns introspective with Judith Bingham’s Distant Thunder, a haunting reimagining of Parry’s My Soul, There is a Country, which leads into Parry’s Songs of Farewell, a masterwork composed during the First World War that sets texts by Vaughan, Donne, and others in music of transcendent beauty and emotional weight.”

The choir will be led by their new musical director Penelope Jane Homer: “I have created this programme both to show off Horsham Chamber Choir’s quality and expertise as well as to invite our audience to reflect on the passage of time—not with sorrow, but with wonder.

“From the playful madrigals of the Renaissance to the solemn grandeur of Parry’s final works, each piece offers a different lens on what it means to live, love, and remember.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets can be obtained from the Horsham Chamber Choir website at www.horsham-chamberchoir.org.uk and will also be available at the door at St Mary’s Church on Saturday, November 8. The concert will begin at 4.30pm.