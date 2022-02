Horsham Police said the car was hit by the tree that was in Harwood Road, Horsham during Storm Eunice.

The police said multiple members of the public offered to help, one of whom was a tree surgeon who had his chainsaw handy.

Police confirmed the driver of the vehicle was unharmed and said the public helped them remove the tree, allowing for the road to fully reopen.

