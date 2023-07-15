Sussex Police said they are appealing for witnesses after two people were injured in a motorcycle collision in Horsham.

Police said emergency services were called to the A29 Bognor Road at about 12.15pm on Sunday, July 2, after receiving reports that a motorbike had crashed.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Both the rider and pillion passenger required hospital treatment for serious injuries. Officers are working to establish the full circumstances and are appealing for any witnesses, including anyone with relevant dash cam footage, to come forward. They are particularly keen to trace a silver, medium-sized car which was seen overtaking shortly before the collision.”

Sussex Police said they are appealing for witnesses after two people were injured in a motorcycle collision in Horsham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have urged anyone with information or footage from the area at that time is to contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 621 of 02/07.