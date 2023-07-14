NationalWorldTV
Severe wind warning cancels Saturday's Goodwood Festival of Speed - for the first time in the event's 30 year history

Due to a severe wind warning the Goodwood Festival of Speed at Chichester in West Sussex will not go ahead tomorrow (Saturday July 15, 2023) – the first time the Saturday event has been closed in its 30 year history.
Gary Shipton
By Gary Shipton
Published 14th Jul 2023, 23:05 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 23:06 BST

In a statement on Friday night, Goodwood said: “It is with deep regret that we have taken the decision that the Goodwood Festival of Speed will not go ahead tomorrow (Saturday 15 July 2023). After consulting meteorologists, health and safety experts and other key stakeholders, we have taken the decision to close the event site due to a severe wind warning in the Goodwood area.

"On-site safety is our highest priority and the forecasted high winds will pose a serious risk to various temporary structures across the site. We politely ask that you do not travel to Goodwood or attempt to access the site.

“This decision has not been made lightly and His Grace, The Duke of Richmond, along with the whole Festival of Speed team, are deeply saddened that we will not run the event on Saturday for the first time in its 30 year history.

The iconic sculpture outside Goodwood House marking the Festival of Speed 2023The iconic sculpture outside Goodwood House marking the Festival of Speed 2023
The iconic sculpture outside Goodwood House marking the Festival of Speed 2023

“The event will resume as planned on Sunday.

“Sunday is a sold out day. Anyone with a Saturday ticket will not be able to access the site. All ticket holders for Saturday will be communicated with in the coming days regarding a refund, and we ask that customers requesting refunds please do not try to contact the ticket office over the weekend, and instead visit our Frequently Asked Questions.

“Please pass this message on to any other ticket holders in your group.

“Thank you for your understanding – further updates will be provided in due course.

“If you are camping over the weekend, you are welcome to stay in the campsites. Please be careful during the high winds and consider taking down gazebos and awnings, securing tents with additional pegs or demounting during the peak wind period. If you have any problems, please keep in touch with Goodwood through our campsite managers in the office.”

