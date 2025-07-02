Horsham's 2025 pantomime cast confirmed

The Capitol Horsham has confirmed the cast for this year’s panto Robin Hood, promising “a magical adventure filled with music, laughter and a whole lot of Sherwood sparkle.”

Tickets are on sale via thecapitolhorsham.com or Box Office: 01403 750220

Matthew Effemey, production manager, said “Mark Irwin leads the cast as the legendary outlaw Robin Hood, joining Horsham after a long and successful run in The Choir of Man.

“Georgia Bradshaw joins the cast as the fearless and graceful Maid Marian. She is known for her roles in Bat out of Hell, Sunset Boulevard and Dreamgirls.

“Gina Murray will take a wicked turn as the dastardly Sheriff of Nottingham. A seasoned West End performer (Chicago, Fame, The Full Monty, Hairspray & Mamma Mia) and familiar face from TV, Gina comes with serious star power.

“Returning to The Capitol, Emma Lindars reprises her role as good-hearted Fairy. After making a lasting impression in Cinderella and Jack and the Beanstalk, Emma returns with her trademark powerhouse vocals and a touch of festive magic.

“Joining the Merry Men is Jack North as the loyal and lovable Little John. With acclaimed credits including Titanic, Mary Poppins and Sweeney Todd, Jack brings warmth and charm to this beloved character.

“Katie Pritchard brings award-winning comedic flair to Friar Tuck. A musical whirlwind seen on Harry Hill’s Clubnite and A Jaffa Cake Musical, she’s been a regular panto star in Worthing and is set to have Horsham audiences in stitches. Panto favourite James Camp returns for a fourth year, making his debut as a Dame, this time as the fabulously flamboyant Daphne Du Plop.

“Rounding off the cast is Will Jennings as the devious Guy of Gisbourne. A West End regular (Les Misérables, The Mousetrap), Will adds bite and brilliance to the role.”

Robin Hood opens on Saturday, November 22 and runs until Sunday, January 4 2026, with preview performances offering “fantastic savings and great value family tickets available throughout the run.”

“There’s also an adapted performance offering a more relaxed theatre environment, ideal for neurodiverse audiences, those with sensory sensitivities and anyone who prefers a gentler experience at 6pm on Thursday, December 18. A BSL interpreter will also be present.

“Over recent years, The Capitol has earned a reputation for presenting outstanding family pantomimes, featuring spectacular production values and West End-calibre performers. This year’s show promises more of the same—swashbuckling fun, stunning sets and heaps of heart. We’re incredibly excited to once again welcome such a talented cast for this year’s pantomime. Robin Hood promises to be an amazing show and the perfect high note to finish on before The Capitol’s refurbishment begins in January 2026!”