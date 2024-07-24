Housebuilder to deliver 16 affordable homes in Lancing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Construction company Boutique Modern will transform two rundown garage sites in Lancing, West Sussex, when it completes 16 affordable homes in February 2025.

Work is already underway to build the much-needed modular homes in Daniel Close and Gravelly Crescent, with the units due to be craned into place in September.

B Corp modular housing company Boutique Modern is based in Newhaven, East Sussex and specialises in delivering sustainable homes for affordable and social housing schemes in the South East.

Dick Shone, managing director at Boutique Modern, said: “Our homes are super insulated and powered by solar energy which will help the new residents reduce their bills during the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

Daniel Close, Lancing

“We have even adapted the homes in line with the individual occupants’ needs to ensure they meet their specific accessibility needs, helping them to live more independent and comfortable lives.

“This development will regenerate the sites, which were previously occupied by rundown garages, and will deliver a contemporary, beautifully designed development which also reflects the surrounding architecture.

“It will provide a fantastic place for people to live, with green spaces to stop and socialise with neighbours.”

Boutique Modern is working with Adur District Council to regenerate the sites, which were attracting fly tipping and antisocial behaviour.

Front of Gravelly Crescent

A total of nine new homes will be built in Daniel Close, while seven new homes will be built at Gravelly Crescent, featuring a mixture of two and three bed homes, with three of the homes designed to meet specific accessibility needs.

Every home will have its own private garden and a parking space with EV charging.

Solar panels will feature on the roof and the properties have been designed with a fabric-first approach to ensure they are cool in summer but warm in winter to keep energy bills low for residents.

The low energy consumption homes also have electric panel radiators and a hot water tank powered by an air source heat pump.

The homes are designed to fit in with the architecture of the surrounding area and feature a brick clay-fired façade and a tiled roof, with soft landscaping around the development to encourage biodiversity.

The development is part of Adur District Council’s small sites programme, which aims to deliver modern homes for local people on council owned underused sites.

Modular methods of construction reduce the amount of work on site, which means it will minimise the disruption to local residents.

The majority of the build process takes place in Boutique Modern’s factory, which cuts waste and makes the project more sustainable and cost-effective.

Boutique Modern took possession of the sites in April 2024 and is working to prepare the sites for the modules to be installed in September.

The scheme is delivered through a modular housing framework that was established between Lewes District Council and Boutique Modern, which is accessible to other local authorities across East and West Sussex.

Councillor Lee Cowen, Adur's cabinet member for housing and citizen services, said: “Here in Adur district, there is a significant shortage of the affordable housing necessary for our communities. Therefore, it is vital that the council invests in its community, which it is doing by building affordable homes on neglected and underused sites.

"Our innovative transformation projects with Boutique Modern will provide good quality, sustainable homes for our Adur citizens while protecting our beautiful environment."